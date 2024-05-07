JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 327,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 902,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 825,276 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

