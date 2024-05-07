Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

EXPD stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

