Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 12,049 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of SpartanNash worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 203.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $665.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.