Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $961,000 Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of LSI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

