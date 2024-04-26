GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

ROK opened at $276.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.50 and its 200 day moving average is $283.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

