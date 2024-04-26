Zacks Research Weighs in on Maximus, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Maximus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMS. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,445.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

