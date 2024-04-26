The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.