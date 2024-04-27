Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 20,066 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

