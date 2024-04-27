O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,631 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 544.3% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,361,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,175,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,187,000 after acquiring an additional 933,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,369,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,325,000 after acquiring an additional 849,908 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NTR opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

