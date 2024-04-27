Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.57 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

About Take-Two Interactive Software



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

