21,538 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

