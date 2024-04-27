Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 2.07% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

FLSW opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.61. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72.

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

