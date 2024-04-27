Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,087 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 160,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.74 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

