Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 47.5% in April

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 621,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,596 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 49.6% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 628,432 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 58,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.52. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.