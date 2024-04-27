WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. 294,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,924. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

