Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AMCON Distributing (DIT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT):

5/9/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 2.8 %

AMCON Distributing stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.00. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $135.70 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

