Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

GSLC opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.