Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,853 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

