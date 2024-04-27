Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Decreased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $16.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $677.23. 402,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,860. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.