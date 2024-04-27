Callan Capital LLC Invests $168,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 25.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 12.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Banco Santander by 17.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

