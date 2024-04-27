Callan Capital LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. 802,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,621. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

