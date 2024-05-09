Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.66

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.66 and last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 17895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC upgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

