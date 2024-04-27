NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 98.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

