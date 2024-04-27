Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after purchasing an additional 263,330 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 98,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $353.96 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.49 and a 52-week high of $369.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

