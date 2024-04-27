Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RSG opened at $191.92 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.33 and a 1 year high of $193.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.