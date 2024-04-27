Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Drops By 33.1%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 1,407,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,409.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

VOYJF stock remained flat at $26.06 during trading on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.