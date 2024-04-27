Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Drops By 33.1%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 1,407,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,409.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
VOYJF stock remained flat at $26.06 during trading on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
