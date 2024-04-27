VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $181.54 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,645,608,764,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,163,681,858,783 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

