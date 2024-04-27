Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.34 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $145.34 million and $9.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001598 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,441,488 coins and its circulating supply is 180,442,270 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.