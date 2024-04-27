Intel’s (INTC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

