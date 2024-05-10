Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Cut by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. The stock had a trading volume of 414,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,820. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.13 and its 200 day moving average is $265.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

