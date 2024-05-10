Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $3,353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 64,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

