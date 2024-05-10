Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,310 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $154.77. 631,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,420. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

