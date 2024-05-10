Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 128,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,505,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $329,132,000 after purchasing an additional 160,024 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 31,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 5,399,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,938,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

