AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 479.1% in April

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 479.1% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 36,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLVLY

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.