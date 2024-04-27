Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.70. 237,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,346. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

