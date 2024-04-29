SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $433,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.5 %

HCC stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

