Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HYI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 84,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

