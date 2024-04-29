Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:HYI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 84,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
