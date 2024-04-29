Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.09. 18,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.