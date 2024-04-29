Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in April

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of DLTNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.