Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in April

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of DLTNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
