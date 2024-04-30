4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 6,320 ($79.39) on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,038.55 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,780 ($85.17). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,080.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,085.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

In related news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($78.01), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($397,670.90). Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,365 ($92.51) price target on the stock.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

