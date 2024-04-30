Achain (ACT) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Achain has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $299,166.53 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001486 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000899 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.