Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of CRNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 29,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,785. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

