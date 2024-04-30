Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BROS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 564,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,330. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

