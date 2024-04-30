American Public Education (APEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $16.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

