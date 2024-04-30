Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 44,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

