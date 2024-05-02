Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $205,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $285,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after buying an additional 1,583,541 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,724,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $90.32 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

