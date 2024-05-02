Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$9.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

CS stock opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

