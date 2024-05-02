EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $317.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $369.00 to $317.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.13.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,181 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,864,000 after acquiring an additional 133,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

