Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 147 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 334,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $252.60 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $272.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.43.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

