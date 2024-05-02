holoride Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.91 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $175,025.22 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.87 or 0.05124705 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00057326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003453 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,997,383 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,997,383 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00894114 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $124,163.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

